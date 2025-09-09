Dr. Valerie Kinloch Signs JCSU Transfer Agreement With Roxbury Community College

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

World leaders in entertainment, education, journalism and business took the stage at Wealthcon in Boston during Essence HBCU Classic Weekend. In a panoply of high-profile panels, community leaders — including Chief Content Officer of Essence Ventures, Michele Ghee, Valerie Mosley of BrightUp and Dr. Valerie Kinloch, 15th President of Johnson C. Smith University – tackled educational empowerment, financial literacy and community engagement. Leaders engaged in candid conversation about the transformative role of education in shaping opportunity, mobility, and leadership.

A pivotal moment took place during the “Talking About Education” panel, held on August 29, 2025, moderated by Dr. Christina Grant of Harvard University. The session featured President Kinloch and Dr. Jonathan Jefferson, President of Roxbury Community College (RCC).

The dynamic conversation culminated in a landmark announcement: Dr. Kinloch and Dr. Jefferson signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a new partnership between JCSU and RCC. The agreement creates clear transfer pathways for students who complete two years at Roxbury Community College, enabling them to seamlessly continue their final two years at JCSU. Beyond student transfers, the partnership also paves the way for faculty exchanges and the development of satellite programs.

“When institutions collaborate, we expand access, strengthen democracy, and prepare the next generation of leaders,” Dr. Kinloch said. Dr. Jefferson underscored the power of the moment: “We’re building a blueprint to show the world what HBCUs and community colleges can do together.”

During the panel discussion, Dr. Kinloch framed higher education as more than economic advancement—it is a process of becoming. Drawing inspiration from leaders such as Marian Wright Edelman, she emphasized that education equips students to think critically, interrogate assumptions, and engage in dialogue that strengthens democracy. “Do not let anyone else define what you can or cannot do,” she said. “At JCSU, when you walk through our gates, you are seen, you are nurtured, and you are prepared to lead.”

Dr. Jefferson, who began his journey in the nation’s first Head Start program in 1965, reminded the audience that education has always been the key to mobility in Black communities. From Upward Bound to Phillips Academy Andover, to graduating from Morehouse at 21 and Cornell University at 22, his story underscored resilience and determination. “Do the hard thing,” he told the audience of students and educators. “Not everyone can be an influencer or build the next Facebook. But everyone can persevere, put in the work, and see results.”

The path of perseverance includes an investment in financial literacy. Dr. Kinloch noted that JCSU has embedded financial literacy into the student experience, with incoming students participating in programs led by faculty experts. “We want our students to learn early how to make positive financial decisions and how to learn from mistakes without shame,” she said. “The goal is not just financial survival, but generational wealth and sustainability.”

The new partnership between JCSU and RCC may jettison the next generation of leaders into a new sphere of professional and financial success!

