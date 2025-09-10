Charlotte’s Alyssa McGonagle’s New Book Is A Game-Changer For Organizational Leaders

Alyssa K. McGonagle, associate professor of psychology and organizational science, has written a book to help guide managers and employees who are navigating the impacts of chronic health conditions in the workplace.

According to a poll from Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health last year, more than half of US employees have chronic health conditions, with 76 percent of those employees needing to manage those conditions during work hours.

The new book on worker health, safety and wellbeing serves as a handbook for how managers and human resources professionals can best assist employees who are dealing with long-term health challenges. It represents the culmination of 15 years of research and studying McGonagle began as a graduate student at the University of Connecticut.

“Chronic Health Conditions and Work: Proactive Strategies for Supporting Employees and Doing Well by Doing Good,” was published by Oxford University Press this summer and debuted on Amazon’s top 25 list for medical occupational and organizational psychology books.

McGonagle says managers at all levels from frontline supervisors, all the way up to senior leader roles in an organization, could find the book helpful for supporting their employees.

“Everyone managing employees is more than likely managing someone who is dealing with the impact of chronic health conditions as they work – even if they’re not aware of it – because oftentimes employees will be hesitant to disclose those issues,” said McGonagle. “Managers often do not get any formal training on these important issues, so they may not know how to talk to their employees once they do disclose a condition.”

Compliance with laws and concern over violating regulations plays a factor as well.

“Leaders may be afraid because they don’t want to break any laws around the Americans with Disabilities Act, or other rules. They may also be skeptical because they don’t understand chronic illness if it doesn’t affect them personally,” said McGonagle. “There are issues at the organizational level too, in terms of how they keep the business running and make sure the work gets done, while also supporting people in an effective way.”

Employees who are managing their chronic health issues while maintaining their employment will also find tips and conversation starters for addressing their condition with supervisors and colleagues.

“Employees facing these chronic health conditions might find some validation knowing that they’re not alone in dealing with some of those challenges,” said McGonagle. “Workers will find tips about what they can ask for from their organizations and how to go about doing that effectively.”

These health challenges can be difficult to address from a social aspect as well, and McGonagle’s book addresses the many commonalities employees face.

“Maybe an employee needs accommodations, but is hesitant to disclose their illness to their manager or make that known to people,” said McGonagle. “The decision about disclosure and how much to reveal and talk about it is a common concern with chronic health conditions.”

“The challenge for employees is how to have ongoing conversations with managers and self-advocate,” said McGonagle. “They navigate a balance of being just assertive enough – without crossing any boundaries and without over-providing information about an illness to be judicious with their personal health information – while also making sure their needs get met.”

Employees may also find themselves dealing with questions or uncomfortable situations from coworkers.

“Experiencing stigma or discrimination either from coworkers who might question whether or not the illness is real and if they really need time off, or really need a certain type of accommodation, or managers who are unwilling to provide those things are common challenges,” said McGonagle.

Balancing their chronic health condition with work can also impact employees in other ways.

“It’s important to make sure that they are in a sustainable career. Chronic health conditions may impact their work ability over the long term, so they should take care that they’re not overtaxing themselves trying to keep their job,” said McGonagle. “A lot of people that I talk to put everything they have into their jobs so that they can continue working, but that’s really to the detriment of their health, their personal relationships, or their family.”

Praise for the book is shared by McGonagle’s colleague in psychology and organizational science, Steven Rogelberg, chancellor’s professor and author of “The Surprising Science of Meetings” and “Glad We Met.”

“McGonagle is a globally recognized expert on chronic health conditions and the world of work,” said Rogelberg. “She takes her incredible insights, packages them together in a highly compelling manner, to bring forward this book that is truly a game changer for organizational leaders at all levels.”

