Charlotte Belk College of Business Gifted Access To Real-World Financial Tools

Charlotte business students, faculty and staff now have access to real-world financial tools, through Barron’s and MarketWatch digital resources and interactive experiences. A gift from Angela Ostendarp and Mary Ware of Carnegie Private Wealth has made the assets available through the Investing in Education program from Dow Jones.

“Through this initiative, Belk College of Business students and faculty can learn from forward-looking perspectives and expert analysis, which will help them grow into future roles as business leaders,” said Natasha Randle, Belk College associate dean for undergraduate programs. “Real-time and in-depth information, particularly about wealth management and financial topics, is crucial for students who are building their skills for careers in finance and other business fields.”

The Investing in Education initiative features networking opportunities, access to internships, live webinars with leading financial advisors and journalists and question-and-answer sessions with Barron’s and MarketWatch editors and financial industry experts.

Faculty-specific resources include The Weekly Review, which is curated with specific topics, summaries, classroom applications and prepared questions; and Topical, which gives faculty the ability to create and assign reading lists based on Barron’s and MarketWatch content.

The Charlotte-based donors funded the program to offer students a new way to place their classroom experiences in context.

“The Belk College has embraced the concept of providing every student with real-world learning experiences,” Ostendarp said,”This educational approach mirrors our commitment to helping clients gain deeper insights through strategic planning and data-driven guidance as they work toward their financial goals.”

