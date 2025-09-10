Charlotte Women Win Title At Golfweek Fall Challenge

Charlotte Women’s Golf cruised to a team title at the Golfweek Fall Challenge on Tuesday (Sept. 9) winning by 11 strokes.

This marks the fourth tournament title in program history after winning the Yale Invitational and Idle Hour Collegiate in 2019, and the Charlotte Invitational in 2023. The Niners finished with a team score of 845 (-7) above second place High Point (856, +4).

Charlotte set a new program record on Sunday in round one by scoring a 273, besting the previous mark of 276 set in 2019. Individually, Ting Uang tied the single round record of 66, most recently done by Pinky Chaisilprungruang last season. Caroline Johnson impressed with a 67, tying for the second-best round in the record book and a new personal low.

Chaisilprungruang finished third on the individual leaderboard for the ninth top five finish of her young career while Uang’s tied for fourth finish was her first. In just her second collegiate tournament, Wawa Booncharn remained steady with a 217 (+4).

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Dates: Sunday, September 7- Tuesday, September 9

Course: Caledonia Golf & Fish Club | Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Scoring: clt49e.rs/Caledonia

Par/Yardage: 71 /6,075 yards

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1st – Charlotte (845, -7)

2nd – High Point (856, +4)

3rd – UNCW (858, +6)

4th – Coastal Carolina (860, +8)

5th – Arkansas State (868, +16)

THE FIELD

App State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Campbell, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Delaware, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, High Point, Lipscomb, Morehead State, Old Dominion, Presbyterian, Troy, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, USC Upstate, and Winthrop.

CHARLOTTE LINEUP

3rd – Pinky Chaisilprungruang (209, -4)

T4th – Ting Uang (211, -2)

T21st – Wawa Booncharn (217, +4)

T46th – Caroline Johnson (221, +8)

T46th – Emma Heyman (221, +8)

NEXT UP

Charlotte Women’s Golf will return to action on September 22-24 when they travel to Vail, Colorado for the Red Sky Classic.

