Central Piedmont And Arizona State University Partner With MyPath2ASU
What’s new:
Central Piedmont is teaming up with Arizona State University (ASU) to offer students a clear, customized path to a four-year degree through the MyPath2ASU® program.
Why it matters:
This collaboration helps students plan early and transfer smoothly — saving time, reducing credit loss, and increasing success after graduation.
What MyPath2ASU offers:
Students who enroll in the program get access to:
- 400+ course-by-course transfer pathways to ASU online and in-person degree programs
- Guaranteed general admission to ASU and to the major of choice (if all requirements are met)
- Self-service progress tracking to monitor academic milestones
- Personalized ASU support, including communications and connection opportunities
“This partnership with Arizona State University reinforces our focus on removing barriers, minimizing credit loss, and providing our students with a clearer, faster route to a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost of Central Piedmont.
In-demand pathways include:
- Nursing – through the Concurrent Enrollment Program (CEP)
- BA in Interdisciplinary Studies
- BA in Liberal Studies
- BA in Organizational Leadership
Nursing pathway spotlight:
Students earning their associate degree in nursing (ADN) at Central Piedmont can simultaneously complete their BSN online through ASU’s Concurrent Enrollment Program.
Start your journey:
Visit ASU’s website to learn how MyPath2ASU works and to get started.