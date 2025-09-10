Central Piedmont And Arizona State University Partner With MyPath2ASU

What’s new:

Central Piedmont is teaming up with Arizona State University (ASU) to offer students a clear, customized path to a four-year degree through the MyPath2ASU® program.

Why it matters:

This collaboration helps students plan early and transfer smoothly — saving time, reducing credit loss, and increasing success after graduation.

What MyPath2ASU offers:

Students who enroll in the program get access to:

400+ course-by-course transfer pathways to ASU online and in-person degree programs

Guaranteed general admission to ASU and to the major of choice (if all requirements are met)

Self-service progress tracking to monitor academic milestones

Personalized ASU support, including communications and connection opportunities

“This partnership with Arizona State University reinforces our focus on removing barriers, minimizing credit loss, and providing our students with a clearer, faster route to a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost of Central Piedmont.

In-demand pathways include:

Nursing pathway spotlight:

Students earning their associate degree in nursing (ADN) at Central Piedmont can simultaneously complete their BSN online through ASU’s Concurrent Enrollment Program.

Start your journey:

Visit ASU’s website to learn how MyPath2ASU works and to get started.

