Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont And Arizona State University Partner With MyPath2ASU

CStandard

What’s new: 
Central Piedmont is teaming up with Arizona State University (ASU) to offer students a clear, customized path to a four-year degree through the MyPath2ASU® program. 

Why it matters: 
This collaboration helps students plan early and transfer smoothly — saving time, reducing credit loss, and increasing success after graduation. 

What MyPath2ASU offers: 
Students who enroll in the program get access to: 

  • 400+ course-by-course transfer pathways to ASU online and in-person degree programs
  • Guaranteed general admission to ASU and to the major of choice (if all requirements are met)
  • Self-service progress tracking to monitor academic milestones
  • Personalized ASU support, including communications and connection opportunities

“This partnership with Arizona State University reinforces our focus on removing barriers, minimizing credit loss, and providing our students with a clearer, faster route to a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost of Central Piedmont. 

In-demand pathways include: 

Nursing pathway spotlight: 
Students earning their associate degree in nursing (ADN) at Central Piedmont can simultaneously complete their BSN online through ASU’s Concurrent Enrollment Program.

Start your journey: 
Visit ASU’s website to learn how MyPath2ASU works and to get started. 

MORE >>>