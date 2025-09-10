Central Piedmont Theatre Presents “You On The Moors Now”

26 Sep 2025

7:30pm

27 Sep 2025

7:30pm

28 Sep 2025

2:30pm

2 Oct 2025

7:30pm

3 Oct 2025

7:30pm

4 Oct 2025

7:30pm

5 Oct 2025

2:30pm

Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall

The literary heroines of Pride and Prejudice, Jane Eyre, Little Women, and Wuthering Heights set conventionalism ablaze when they turn down marriage proposals from their equally famous gentleman callers.

What results is a confluence of love, anger, grief, and bloodshed, as the ensemble struggles to reconcile romantic ideologies of the past with their modern ideas of courtship.

FOR MATURE AUDIENCES.

