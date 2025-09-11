Family Weekend At Charlotte Sept. 12-14

UNC Charlotte will welcome the families of Niner Nation to campus for Family Weekend Sept. 12-14. This helpful guide will provide an overview of parking information, things to do on campus and more. For further details, visit the Family Weekend webpage.

Where to Park?

Guests arriving Friday, Sept. 12, are encouraged to park in the Union Deck. Validated parking, available at the kiosk in Popp Martin Student Union, will be provided to those arriving before 5 p.m., Friday. Union Deck parking is free after 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, game day parking rules will be in effect. Single game day permits are available online for CRI 3, Lot 25, Lot 7/7A, Union Deck, West Deck, North Deck and CRI Deck (ADA). Cone Deck (Pink) is the only lot available for purchase at drive up and is card purchase only. Permits are scanned or collected upon entry, and re-entry is not allowed.

UNC Charlotte visitors who aren’t attending the game can park in East Deck 1. East Deck 2 and East Deck 3 will be open to those with a valid UNC Charlotte parking permit but who are not attending the football game. Parking is free Sunday, Sept. 14.

Where to Start?

Check-in, grab your pre-purchased T-shirt and your essential Family Weekend schedule from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12, and from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 13, in the Popp Martin Student Union, Room 200.

Fam Fest: Friday, Sept. 12

Family Weekend festivities kick off with Fam Fest from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12, in the CHHS/CoED Plaza, in front of the Popp Martin Student Union. Don’t miss food trucks, live music, yard games and free swag for everyone.

The health and wellbeing team will host a pop-up at Fam Fest featuring interactive activities and resources focused on community, creativity and self-care.

During Fam Fest, the Charlotte Parent Organization will sponsor a Children’s Corner. This special area will have face painting, inflatables and fun for kids of all ages.

Charlotte vs. Monmouth: Saturday, Sept. 13

The 49ers battle Monmouth at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13, at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Fans should wear Niner green. Check out the Charlotte 49ers Football Fan Guide to make sure you have the best game day experience. Please note, the stadium’s clear bag policy will be enforced, remember to review bags that meet the criteria.

Places to Visit on Campus

Gear up at Barnes & Noble Charlotte in the Popp Martin Student Union, and get the Family Weekend T-shirt.

Take a shaded walk through one of Charlotte’s most popular gems — the Botanical Gardens.

Catch “F1: The Movie” or “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” at the Union Theater inside the Popp Martin Student Union.

Visit the Rowe Galleries and see fall 2025 exhibitions curated by the College of Arts + Architecture.

Other Transportation Notices

Campus entrances, except those on University City Boulevard and John Kirk Road, will close four hours prior to football kickoff, Saturday, Sept. 13. Game day entrances are open to permit holders eight hours before kickoff. Phillips Road will be restricted to emergency and service vehicles only.

Families are encouraged to utilize the LYNX Blue Line Light Rail during Family Weekend to avoid potential traffic and parking congestion. The J.W. Clay/UNC Charlotte Station and the UNC Charlotte Main Station service campus. Review pricing information for the light rail; UNC Charlotte students ride for free with a 49er ID.

Niner Transit buses will operate Saturday and Sunday, providing convenient transportation around campus. All Niner Transit routes will change to football shuttle two hours prior to kickoff and operate up to an hour after the game ends. Football shuttles appear as brown icons on the PassioGO! app.

Visitors who need accessible parking spaces should display a valid state-issued disability placard or license plate. Accessible spaces are available in most campus parking decks and surface lots. Please refer to campus maps for specific accessible parking locations.

Niner Paratransit is available for individuals with temporary or permanent disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route campus transit services.

Things to Do in Charlotte

Looking for places to eat and explore in University City and surrounding areas? Check out these recommendations for Family Weekend.

Family Resources

Families looking to stay connected to UNC Charlotte should check out these FAQs for Families and Supporters.

