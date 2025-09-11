Charlotte Levine Scholar Madison File Recognized By Campus Compact For Her Leadership Potential

Madison File, a junior Levine Scholar majoring in chemistry and psychology, is among the 2025-26 recipients of the Newman Civic Fellowship.

Awarded by Campus Compact, the fellowship is a yearlong program that recognizes students for their leadership potential and commitment to creating positive change in communities; it is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders. Campus Compact is a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education.

As an undergraduate researcher for the Academy for Population Health Innovation, File has contributed to explorations of how best to integrate enhanced behavioral health services into underserved public health clinics. Additionally, as a member of the Collective Wellness Lab, she assisted with a needs assessment related to youth psychiatric care and access.

File’s outreach work is multifaceted and impactful, focused on making tangible positive differences to the everyday lives of families with children diagnosed with debilitating diseases, those experiencing homelessness and communities of color at high risk of heart disease.

“Madison’s steady leadership, sustained commitment and hands-on approach are models for how undergraduates can engage with — and in — community to bring about lasting change,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

On campus, File served as the public relations coordinator for Ninerthon, a student organization that raises money for Levine Children’s hospital, as president of Students Against Melanoma, and is involved in Niner Guides and Health Care Justice.

“Lasting change begins when we work with communities, not just for them,” Madison said. “My experiences have reinforced that true engagement is more than service, a perspective that will continue to shape my experiences moving forward.”

Campus Compact provides Newman Civic Fellows with learning and networking opportunities to nurture their development as civic leaders. Programming emphasizes personal, professional and civic growth that can empower them to collaborate effectively across disciplines and create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the three-day annual convening of Newman Civic Fellows, which offers intensive in-person skill-building and networking. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive benefits, including mini-grants to help fund community projects, scholarships and post-graduate opportunities.

