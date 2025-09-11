Charlotte Hosts 2025 Biomedical Sciences Symposium Sept. 15

UNC Charlotte, in partnership with the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, welcomes statewide biomedical and biotechnology leaders Monday, Sept. 15, for the 2025 Biomedical Sciences Symposium at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City.

Kicking off North Carolina Life Sciences Week, Sept. 15-19, “The Biomedical Sciences Symposium: Presenting New Breakthroughs and Exploring New Horizons and Collaborations in Biomedical Sciences” brings together academic, industry and government leaders working to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for some of the world’s greatest challenges. Hosted by UNC Charlotte’s Center for Biomedical Engineering and Sciences, the sold-out event features experts from around the region, including from UNC Charlotte.

“In North Carolina — currently ranked among the top life sciences hubs in the United States — the biomedical sciences industry currently generates $82.1 billion in economic activity as it offers solutions to challenges such as the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of complex diseases,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor for research at UNC Charlotte, who will deliver the symposium’s opening remarks. “The Biomedical Sciences Symposium provides a compelling platform to elevate the outstanding work underway across the state that is attracting the attention and support of forward-thinking innovators, business leaders, and public and private funders as it leads to discoveries, creates jobs and strengthens our economy.”

Preceding Daniels on the agenda is Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, who will welcome symposium attendees, along with Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Chief Operating Officer Tracy Dodson ’97 ’98. Also presenting are Daniel Janies, Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor of Bioinformatics and Genomics, with Adam Reitzel, associate dean for research and graduate education, Klein College of Science, who co-direct the Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks (CIPHER); and Robert Keynton, dean, William States Lee College of Engineering. Additional Charlotte faculty members will lead breakout sessions. Morning and afternoon poster sessions highlight groundbreaking life sciences research in progress at North Carolina’s leading research institutions.

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City is located at 320 E. 9th Street, Charlotte. The symposium begins with registration at 8 a.m., followed by a continental breakfast and opening remarks at 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be served. There is no cost to attend; registration, which is required, closed Aug. 15.

Life Sciences Week events are scheduled throughout North Carolina, culminating locally on Thursday, Sept. 18, at The Pearl, the city’s innovation district. Among those participating in panel discussions from UNC Charlotte are Bojan Cukic , dean, College of Computing and Informatics, and Laura Peter , executive director, Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships.

are scheduled throughout North Carolina, culminating locally on Thursday, Sept. 18, at The Pearl, the city’s innovation district. Among those participating in panel discussions from UNC Charlotte are , dean, College of Computing and Informatics, and , executive director, Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships. Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina, and Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte, respectively, have issued proclamations declaring Sept.15-19, 2025, Life Sciences Week in North Carolina and in Charlotte .

and in . The Charlotte region’s health and life sciences talent pool includes 75,000 highly skilled workers and 840-plus life sciences companies . An additional 2,500 companies support the life sciences sector.

. An additional 2,500 companies support the life sciences sector. Life sciences economic impact statewide: $82.1 billion in economic activity, $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue; $121,000 average industry salary.

North Carolina’s industry training infrastructure includes: 57,000+ biological and biomedical degrees awarded, 4,800 engineering degrees awarded.

The 2025 Biomedical Sciences Symposium is made possible by its sponsors: American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, BioCytics, Carolina BioOncology Institute, Hunt Optics & Imaging/DBA B&B Microscopes, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Sarstedt, UNC Charlotte Division of Research, UNC Charlotte Office of Undergraduate Research.

