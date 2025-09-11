Get Stress Relief From Counseling Services At Central Piedmont In September
Hosted by Counseling Services across Central Piedmont campuses
Central Piedmont Counseling Services is bringing stress relief, emotional wellness, and a splash of fun to campus this month. Whether you’re prepping for mid-terms or just need a break, check out these upcoming events designed to help you thrive.
Mocktails & more
Learn about standard drink sizes, tips to prevent alcohol misuse, and how to mix up fun, alcohol-free mocktails.
- Thu., Sept. 18 | 11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Merancas IV, Room 100
- Get a free mocktail for participating
Relax and recharge
Take a break from the books and recharge with relaxing, hands-on activities like jewelry making, aromatherapy, DIY coping kits, coloring, and more!
- Mon., Sept. 29 | 11 a.m.–2 p.m. | Harper IV Library, Room 300
Feelings Wheel Workshop
- Wed., Sept. 10 | 12–2 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, 1050
- Thu., Sept. 25 | 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. | Cato Campus, Annable Building 024
Ready to better understand your emotions—and use them to your advantage? This interactive session uses the Feelings Wheel to help you:
- Improve emotional awareness and self-regulation
- Boost focus, confidence, and connection with others
- Express your emotions through a creative art activity
- Learn tools to handle stress during tests, tough days, and everything in between
Why it matters:
These events aren’t just about relaxing—they’re about building lifelong skills to support your mental wellness. Make time for your mental health this month. You’ll leave refreshed, supported, and more in control of your emotions.