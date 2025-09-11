Get Stress Relief From Counseling Services At Central Piedmont In September

Hosted by Counseling Services across Central Piedmont campuses

Central Piedmont Counseling Services is bringing stress relief, emotional wellness, and a splash of fun to campus this month. Whether you’re prepping for mid-terms or just need a break, check out these upcoming events designed to help you thrive.

Mocktails & more

Learn about standard drink sizes, tips to prevent alcohol misuse, and how to mix up fun, alcohol-free mocktails.

Thu., Sept. 18 | 11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Merancas IV, Room 100

Get a free mocktail for participating

Relax and recharge

Take a break from the books and recharge with relaxing, hands-on activities like jewelry making, aromatherapy, DIY coping kits, coloring, and more!

Mon., Sept. 29 | 11 a.m.–2 p.m. | Harper IV Library, Room 300

Feelings Wheel Workshop

Wed., Sept. 10 | 12–2 p.m. | Central Campus, Parr Center, 1050

Thu., Sept. 25 | 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. | Cato Campus, Annable Building 024

Ready to better understand your emotions—and use them to your advantage? This interactive session uses the Feelings Wheel to help you:

Improve emotional awareness and self-regulation

Boost focus, confidence, and connection with others

Express your emotions through a creative art activity

Learn tools to handle stress during tests, tough days, and everything in between

Why it matters:

These events aren’t just about relaxing—they’re about building lifelong skills to support your mental wellness. Make time for your mental health this month. You’ll leave refreshed, supported, and more in control of your emotions.

MORE >>>