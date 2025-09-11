Central Piedmont Student Massage Clinic Back In Business Oct. 6-25
Need a moment to relax and recharge? Central Piedmont’s Massage Therapy students are back this fall with their Student Massage Clinic, offering 60-minute full-body massages to faculty and staff!
This clinic gives students the opportunity to apply their skills in a professional setting, guided by licensed instructors—while you enjoy some much-deserved self-care.
Clinic Details
Dates: October 6 – October 25
Days: Monday – Friday (by appointment only)
Location: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301
Cost: $25 per session (card or Apple Pay only – no cash)
Technique Offered
Swedish Massage – Uses firm but gentle pressure and smooth, gliding strokes to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and ease muscle tension.
Book Your Appointment
Reserve your spot today
Support student learning while treating yourself to a relaxing experience—you deserve it.