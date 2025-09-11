Charlotte Engineering Early College Ranked #1 By U.S. News & World Report

Charlotte Engineering Early College, a partnership between UNC Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the top high school in the CMS district and the second-highest public high school in the Charlotte metropolitan region. The ranking places CEEC among the top-performing schools in North Carolina and the nation, underscoring the strength of UNC Charlotte’s innovative early college model.

The achievement highlights UNC Charlotte’s growing role in shaping the region’s educational landscape through its two early colleges: Charlotte Engineering Early College and the Charlotte Teacher Early College. Together, the programs provide motivated CMS students with the opportunity to complete high school requirements while earning up to two years of transferable college credit, preparing them for advanced study and future careers.

“The success of Charlotte Engineering Early College affirms the quality of our partnership with CMS,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Together, we are building a strong talent pipeline in engineering that the Charlotte region and North Carolina critically need and are ensuring more students are prepared earlier to step into high-demand fields that are driving our economy and communities forward.”

To meet rising demand, both CEEC and CTEC have recently expanded to serve more students, with the plan of growing enrollment to 800 students across both early colleges.

The programs also have transitioned fully onto UNC Charlotte’s campus, giving participants greater access to the University’s facilities, faculty and student experiences. The move allows students to learn in an environment that mirrors the opportunities awaiting them in higher education and beyond.

“Our partnership with UNC Charlotte is critical in providing opportunities for our students,” said CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill. “Studying on an R1 campus gives students an exceptional educational experience, and it also helps families save money by allowing students to get a jump start on college. Our early college programs with UNC Charlotte demonstrate what’s possible when we work together to expand access to high-quality, innovative education in the Charlotte region.”

Founded in 2014, CEEC offers a STEM-focused curriculum with an emphasis on engineering, technology, and advanced math and science. Since 2017, CTEC has prepared students for careers in teaching and education leadership, helping to address North Carolina’s critical teacher shortage. Both schools are tuition-free and open to CMS students through the district’s school choice lottery.

Learn more about enrollment in the Charlotte Teacher Early College and Charlotte Engineering Early College.

