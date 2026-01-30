Share Your Story As Central Piedmont’s 2026 Student Commencement Speaker

Applications for the 2026 student commencement speaker open on Monday, Feb. 2.

Students graduating in May 2026 are invited to apply.

Kristen Alvarado Sorto addressed the class of 2025 in December, reflecting on the importance of pursuing dreams and staying resilient. She told graduates, “We are the generation of rewriting our stories…”

Your opportunity to share your story is here.

What to know:

Applications open Monday, Feb. 2.

Eligible students must be graduating in May 2026 .

The selected speaker will represent their class at commencement and share their message with the Central Piedmont community.

Be on the lookout for the full application information on Monday.

