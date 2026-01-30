Charlotte 21st Annual Judy W. Rose Let Me Play Luncheon March 17

Registration is now open for the 21st Annual Judy W. Rose Let Me Play Luncheon to benefit women’s athletic programs for the Charlotte 49ers.

Proceeds from the luncheon, the brainchild of longtime 49ers’ Director of Athletics, Judy Rose , go towards women’s athletics.

This year’s event will take place on March 17 at The Revelry North End from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Luncheon seating begins at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting promptly at 12:15 p.m. This year’s Keynote Speaker is Nicole Tepper of The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

ABOUT THE LET ME PLAY LUNCHEON

The Judy W. Rose Let Me Play Luncheon is an annual networking and fundraising event dedicated to advancing the success of Charlotte 49ers women student-athletes. This luncheon unites community and business leaders to generate crucial financial support, elevate awareness, and provide a meaningful opportunity to engage directly with the women who represent our university in athletics.

To register for the event, call the 49ers Athletic Foundation at 704-687-4950 or online HERE.

