Student Realizes Her Queens University Dream With A Scholarship From Central Piedmont

Jennifer Colindres Miranda, a member of the Class of 2024, had always held the dream of becoming a part of the Royal family at Queens University. This dream, which may have seemed distant due to financial constraints, was made possible through a combination of scholarships she received from Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) and the Charlotte Talent Initiative (CTI). With these opportunities, Colindres Miranda is on her way to graduating in the upcoming spring.

Jennifer’s journey to Queens is a testament to her determination and the invaluable support she received. Her parents, immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador, had instilled in her the value of education, making her a first-generation college student. She approached the college application process with patience and wisdom, determined to fulfill her dream of attending Queens.

“Queens was always my dream school,” she shared. “I knew from a young age that it was where I wanted to go, but financial constraints prevented me from attending immediately after high school. Instead, I opted to pursue my associate degree at Central Piedmont Community College.”

Jennifer’s path to Queens was illuminated when a mentor introduced her to the CPCC Presidential Scholarship, a prestigious full-tuition award presented to one CPCC student annually. Recognizing the scholarship as a crucial step toward her dream, she set her sights on it from her very first day at CPCC. She poured her efforts into becoming a competitive applicant, taking on leadership roles and immersing herself in various activities.

Her determination bore fruit as she was selected as the recipient of the CPCC Presidential Scholarship. Subsequently, she received an invitation to join the inaugural Lowe’s cohort of the Charlotte Talent Initiative. This scholarship offer allowed Jennifer to experience on-campus living at Queens with minimal financial burden.

With a vision of becoming a mental health therapist and Christian counselor, Jennifer found Queens to be the perfect platform to merge both her passions. She pursued a major in psychology and a minor in interfaith studies.

During the summer, Jennifer served as an intern for Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion in the Human Resources department at Lowe’s corporate headquarters. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “The CTI cohort has been an excellent opportunity to gain insights into the corporate side of mental health professions. I’ve learned the significance of communication and networking. CTI has also provided me with a strong sense of community following my transfer.”

Despite the challenges that come with transferring to a new university, Jennifer wasted no time in getting involved on campus. She is an active participant in various organizations and roles, including Reformed University Fellowship, Phi Mu, the psychology honors society, and serving as a peer subject tutor in psychology at the Center for Student Success. Additionally, she takes on the role of a Transition to University peer leader, contributing to the vibrant community at Queens University. Jennifer’s journey is not only an inspiration but also a testament to the transformative power of education and perseverance.

