The Rise And Fall Of 100 Years Of Duke/UNC Rivalry

In over 100 years of passionate rivalry, the successful basketball programs of Duke University and University of North Carolina will face off for the first time in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve competed against each other in hundreds of games but none of those games in their storied histories is more significant than the competition scheduled at the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nor is any game in their joint history as poignant—the rise of UNC’s new head coach Hubert Davis, reaching heights that only the best teams at Carolina achieved, juxtaposed, with the climax of the retiring Hall of Fame leader of champions, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The questions are: Which team is destined to rise? Which team will fall?

Watch the game Saturday April 2 at 8:49PM EST on TBS. If you don’t have access to cable, TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling’s Orange and Blue. Free subscription trials are generally available that can be cancelled at a time after the event. The game can also be streamed with the NCAA March Madness app.