Three Finalists Compete To Win Queens University “Shark Tank”

Inspired by the hit reality show “Shark Tank,” three finalists spent seven grueling minutes pitching their hearts out at the 5th Annual Pitch Competition. The competition, presented by the Queens University McColl School of Business and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Circle, saw a surge in interest to compete this year with more than twenty student participants from all undergraduate levels and disciplines at Queens. The competition provides exposure and access to a panel of esteemed Charlotte-based entrepreneurs and business leaders.

This year’s finalists included Wealth Quest, a game-based app that fosters financial literacy for the Millennial and Gen Z population; Unfinished USA, a trendy clothing line with a powerful message; and BalancedBeing, a wellness resource utilizing microlearning modules and learning management systems for students.

