Tracks By Peter Tarsi At Central Piedmont Theatre

A group of strangers meets in a dirty subway station, all claiming to be in different cities. They soon learn the unfortunate truth: They are all dead. Since subway stations have opposite platforms, they reason that one train must be bound for Heaven; the other bound for Hell. But which platform are they on? They reflect upon their lives, sharing their virtues and vices, hoping to figure out which platform is which. As the subway train finally approaches, they must make a choice. Do they stay and ponder their actions further? Or do they board the train to their final destination?

Central Piedmont Theatre proudly presents two vastly different takes on this production. The M Train show is directed by Carly McMinn. The D Train show is directed by James Duke.

Both versions feature casts fully comprised of Central Piedmont students.

Where: Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Center – Levine Campus

When:

Fri., Feb. 23 M Train – 2 p.m. D Train – 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb, 24 D Train – 2 p.m. M Train 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25 M Train – 2 p.m. D Train – 4 p.m.



Students get in FREE with a student ID.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

