Two JCSU Football Players Named CIAA Players of the Week
|FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#80 Jay Haggins, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr, K/P – Hope Mills, NC)
Jay Haggins connected on all seven of his point-after attempts in the 49-14 conference victory over Elizabeth City State. The freshman handled double duties, punting four times for 146 yards (36.5 yards per punt) with a long of 41 and one punt downed inside the 20-yard line. The Hope Mills, NC native also had a touchback on a kickoff and an assisted tackle.
|FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#11 Brevin Caldwell, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr, WR – Charlotte, NC)
The freshman wide receiver tallied nine receptions for 111 yards and a score — all game-highs in JCSU’s 49-14 win. The Charlotte, NC native had six catches of 10 yards or longer and his longest reception was 22 yards. His touchdown, which gave the Golden Bulls a 35-14 lead, came just 15 seconds before halftime. On the drive, Caldwell had a 14-yard reception on third down and then scored a 14-yard touchdown on the very next play.