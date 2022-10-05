Two JCSU Football Players Named CIAA Players of the Week

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#11 Brevin Caldwell , Johnson C. Smith

(Fr, WR – Charlotte, NC)

The freshman wide receiver tallied nine receptions for 111 yards and a score — all game-highs in JCSU’s 49-14 win. The Charlotte, NC native had six catches of 10 yards or longer and his longest reception was 22 yards. His touchdown, which gave the Golden Bulls a 35-14 lead, came just 15 seconds before halftime. On the drive, Caldwell had a 14-yard reception on third down and then scored a 14-yard touchdown on the very next play.