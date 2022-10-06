Thursday, October 6, 2022
Niner Nation Week Scavenger Hunt

THE DETAILS

  • Dates: Monday, October 17 – Friday, October 21.
  • Daily riddles will feature one or two Niner-Owned brick and mortar businesses.
  • Featured businesses have a limited number of goody bags, including one “Golden Ticket” each day.
  • Golden Tickets include Panthers and Hornets Games, Blumenthal Performances, Whitewater Center Packages or Restaurant Gift Baskets.

HOW TO PLAY

  • Follow UNC Charlotte on Instagram. 
  • Watch Instagram Stories for clues on the day’s featured businesses. 
  • Consult the list of Niner-owned businesses for possible answers. 
  • Head to the business to claim your prize — first come, first served!

