Niner Nation Week Scavenger Hunt

THE DETAILS
- Dates: Monday, October 17 – Friday, October 21.
- Daily riddles will feature one or two Niner-Owned brick and mortar businesses.
- Featured businesses have a limited number of goody bags, including one “Golden Ticket” each day.
- Golden Tickets include Panthers and Hornets Games, Blumenthal Performances, Whitewater Center Packages or Restaurant Gift Baskets.
HOW TO PLAY
- Follow UNC Charlotte on Instagram.
- Watch Instagram Stories for clues on the day’s featured businesses.
- Consult the list of Niner-owned businesses for possible answers.
- Head to the business to claim your prize — first come, first served!
