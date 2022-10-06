Niner Nation Paints Charlotte Green
UNC Charlotte is gearing up for the biggest celebration of the year: Niner Nation Week 2022. Join in as Niner Nation paints the town green, during a week filled with prizes, celebrations, social gatherings, award ceremonies and more, culminating with the University’s signature Homecoming events.
NINER-OWNED BUSINESS SCAVENGER HUNT
UPTOWN CELEBRATION
SOCIAL GATHERINGS
10 UNDER TEN AWARDS
BLACK ALUMNI CHAPTER EVENTS
REUNION ZERO
OKTOBERFEST AND HOMECOMING TAILGATE
HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME