Central Piedmont Hosts A College Transfer Fair

Central Piedmont Community College’s Academic Advising and Transfer Services is hosting a College Transfer Fair on Tuesday October 18 from 10:00am – 1:00pm at Central Campus, Parr Center.

There will be approximately 28 colleges and universities from across the state of North Carolina. Come learn more about college transfer admission requirements, programming, student life, how to transfer, and much more. Bring your questions and ask them directly to the Transfer Admissions Representatives from your potential future school.

