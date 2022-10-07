Central Piedmont’s Global Learning Offers Study Abroad Options

Want to travel to Belize, Greece and Italy, Ireland, Peru, South Africa or France? It’s possible with Central Piedmont, and you can study abroad to these locations in summer 2023. The Global Learning office offers options with college credit, and you will have faculty and staff support for your entire travel and learning experience.

Go abroad and earn college credit on a Central Piedmont short term study abroad program.

Central Piedmont faculty will travel with you and lead the program abroad.

Offered over spring break or summer — go abroad for one to three weeks.

Earn typically three hours of academic credit or of non-credit continuing education hours.

We offer study abroad programs in a wide range of subjects, including business, education, English, foreign languages, health sciences, and history; you can often do a study abroad program for humanities credit.

You can also choose to volunteer or do service abroad.

Where you can go and the classes you’ll take change each year; we have traveled to over 20 countries around the world.

