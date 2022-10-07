Johnson C Smith University President Gifted Artwork

During a recent celebration, President Clarence D. Armbrister was one of four community members gifted artwork from artist Brian Washington’s collection, “The Continual Struggle – Edition II.”

Washington’s collection is an “ongoing body of artwork depicting the Civil Rights Movement and America’s historical struggle against segregation and other forms of race-based disenfranchisement.”

The piece gifted to Armbrister is entitled “Get on the Bus.” In it, Washington depicts a group of Freedom Riders preparing for a ride through segregated Alabama. Al Washington, Brian’s father, presented Armbrister with the painting.

