A Day Out For Charlotte Athletes At Niner Elementary

UNC Charlotte student-athletes traveled to Niner Elementary to participate in a field day with the students. It was a fun day of games and activities that was enjoyed by both the kids and the athletes. It was also another great opportunity for Charlotte’s student-athletes to volunteer within the greater Charlotte community.

Charlotte’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) plans many community service activities as a way for student-athletes to be active within their community and help enhance the overall student-athlete experience. Charlotte prides itself in having its student-athletes be involved in the community through various events.

Athletes that would like to be involved in future community events with SAAC, should talk to their SAAC representative on their team or attend SAAC meetings. You can also follow the SAAC on Twitter and Instagram @CharlotteSAAC to get updates on upcoming events or other ways for athletes to get more involved on campus and in the Charlotte community.

