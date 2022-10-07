Charlotte Wide Receiver On The Biletnikoff Watch List

Charlotte 49ers sophomore wide receiver Elijah Spencer, the 2021 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is one of 10 receivers that have been added to the Biletnikoff Watch List by The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc.



Spencer currently ranks eighth in the FBS with a team-high 538 receiving yards. He has had two 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 160-yard performance vs. UTEP, which is the highest outing by a 49er since 2015. He has had at least 96 receiving yards in four of the six games this year.



He ranks 26th in the nation with a 19.21 average per catch and 27th with an 89.7 average per game. He has scored three touchdowns this year. In just two years of play, Spencer ranks seventh in 49ers history with 919 career receiving yards and sixth with nine career TDs.

