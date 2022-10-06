UNC Charlotte Presents A Faculty & Friends Concert

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert October 25, 2022 – 7:30 PM. Dr. Rebecca Johnson, flute, will join oboe professor Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan for a duo performance. This concert will feature pieces for flute, oboe, and electronics composed by Kerrith Livengood, Dana Kauffman, Elaine Fine, and Brad Decker, who will also join the duo to support the electronics on these pieces.

Tickets are $10 and $8. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.

