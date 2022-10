TheĀ Central Campus Store at Central Piedmont Community CollegeĀ is now selling Charlotte Area Transit Systems (CATS) bus passes at a 10% discount. The prices listed reflect the 10% discount you will receive if you purchase a CATS bus pass at the bookstore.

If you have available financial aid money at the Campus Store, you may also purchase a bus pass using that money, during the specified timeframe that financial aid is available.

MORE >>>