Alumna Lands A Dream Job Through Her Connections At Queens University Charlotte

When it comes to landing a dream job, most have heard the phrase “it’s not what you know, but who you know.” For Grace Wesoly ’21, it was her Queens University of Charlotte education and her Queens connections that helped land her a dream job at ESPN upon graduation.

“Because of the small class sizes at Queens, I definitely felt like I built strong relationships with my professors which makes a huge difference as you head into the workforce after graduation,” said Wesoly, who serves as a digital production assistant at ESPN. “The internship requirement is also an automatic benefit for Queens students because gaining professional experience while in school really gives you a competitive edge when looking for a full-time job.”

“My classes at Queens prepared me so well for the workplace. One of my professors worked with the Carolina Panthers and was able to show us an inside look at the industry,” said Wesoly. “Then, after graduating, I gained tangible experience in my field through a fellowship with the Queens News Service.”

MORE >>>