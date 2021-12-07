U.S. and Russian Cultural Contexts Foster Different Models Of Emotion Says NC State University Study

Recent research of parents in Russia and the United States, as well as children’s literature in both countries, highlights how cultural differences in socializing emotions begin before children even start attending school. Specifically, the research found that Russian parents are more likely than U.S. parents to read stories to their children that feature negative emotions, such as fear, anger and sadness.

