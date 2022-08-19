UNC Charlotte Alumna Pitches The Unicorn Hunters Show

Margaret Kocherga, ‘18 ‘21, Ph.D., is on a mission to create a unicorn — and she’s well on her way. The alumna’s on-air pitch for investment in her startup Margik Inc. captivated the seven celebrity investors of “The Unicorn Hunters Show,” and she walked away from her appearance on the program with funding commitments from all of them. Kocherga made a compelling case for supporting Margik’s new, ultra-thin lightening technology that helps brands stand out via customizable computer screens — and the use of organic, environmentally friendly products.

