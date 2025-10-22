United Soccer Coaches Poll Places Charlotte Men’s Soccer In Top-25

Charlotte Men’s Soccer cracks the Top-25 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time in 2025, sitting at No. 24.

The Niners (7-3-2, 4-0-1) are riding a five-game unbeaten streak and a four-game win streak, which most recently included a 1-0 victory over previously ranked No. 22 Florida Atlantic last Friday, to take over the top spot in the American Conference standings as well. Charlotte has earned three shutouts in a row and remains the only unbeaten team in American Conference play.

The Niners are currently ranked 20th in the RPI standings and have the 15th highest strength of schedule in the NCAA. This is Charlotte’s 18th consecutive season being recognized in the coaches’ Top-25 poll and the 21st season since the poll’s inception in 1996.

