University Chorale And Orchestra Present Handel’s Messiah At Charlotte

Thu, Nov 21, 2024 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The University Chorale and Orchestra join together for a stirring performance of selections from G.F. Handel’s ever-popular oratorio, Messiah.

Although it was composed more than 250 years ago, Messiah continues to thrill audiences with its beautiful arias and powerful choruses and is a particular favorite during the holiday season.

The combined ensembles will present this concert twice: November 21 on the UNC Charlotte campus and December 6 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Rd., Charlotte.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

