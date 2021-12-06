Wynton Marsalis Invites UNC Greensboro Students To Compete In A Jazz Competition At Lincoln Center

UNC Greensboro’s Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program has been selected as one of “ten of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country” to compete in the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational on the Rose Theatre stage at Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) in New York in January.

