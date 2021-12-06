NC State University Offers Best Practices To Reduce COVID Risk When Hunting Deer

Research has shown that deer can become infected with COVID-19, raising questions among some hunters about whether field-dressing deer or eating venison can pose a risk of contracting the disease. “At this point, deer are not considered a significant vector for spreading COVID-19, but there are some simple things hunters can do to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 and keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” says Ellen Shumaker, a food safety expert at NC State.

https://news.ncsu.edu/2021/12/hunters-deer-and-covid/