Appalachian State Builds A Third Home For Local Families

A groundbreaking ceremony hosted by App Builds a Home (ABAH) and Watauga County Habitat for Humanity — marked the beginning of the third build since Appalachian State University partnered with Watauga Habitat in 2018 to build homes with local families. Mackenzie Millett, ABAH student co-director, described the groundbreaking as a “defining and life-changing moment” for the new homeowner, as well as for herself. “It’s the moment we shovel some dirt and call it the start of a new house,” Millett said. “But really, it marks the beginning of someone living in a safe and affordable home.”

