Central Piedmont Welcoming Applications For Campus Senators

The Student Government Association is accepting applications for campus senators at Central Piedmont. Senators serve as student advocates and help elevate student voices across the college.

Why it matters

Campus senators investigate and share student concerns and opinions.

The role goes beyond the Executive Committee and plays a key part in shaping the student experience.

Senators collaborate with Student Life staff, SGA advisors, Central Piedmont students and college officials.

Who should apply

Students interested in leadership, advocacy and campus engagement.

Students who want to represent peers at their home campus.

Campuses recruiting senators

Levine Campus

Merancas Campus

Harris Campus

Harper Campus

Cato Campus

What to know