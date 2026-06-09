Central Piedmont Welcoming Applications For Campus Senators
The Student Government Association is accepting applications for campus senators at Central Piedmont. Senators serve as student advocates and help elevate student voices across the college.
Why it matters
- Campus senators investigate and share student concerns and opinions.
- The role goes beyond the Executive Committee and plays a key part in shaping the student experience.
- Senators collaborate with Student Life staff, SGA advisors, Central Piedmont students and college officials.
Who should apply
- Students interested in leadership, advocacy and campus engagement.
- Students who want to represent peers at their home campus.
Campuses recruiting senators
- Levine Campus
- Merancas Campus
- Harris Campus
- Harper Campus
- Cato Campus
What to know
- Senators represent the interests of students at their respective campus.
- Applications are currently being accepted.