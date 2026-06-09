Recent Acquisitions: The 1st Biennial Exhibition From The Charlotte Art Collection

On view June 1-Sept. 4, with a reception Sept. 3.

Curated by Professor of Art History Jim Frakes and students in the Spring 2026 art history curatorial seminar, this exhibition showcases recent acquisitions of visual art by five University colleges, Atkins Library, the University Foundation and the Lemmond-Helms Artist Residency House.

The 38 works on view speak to the University’s local and regional collaborations, faculty research, and its ongoing arts leadership in the state of North Carolina.

Featured artists include current and emeritus faculty from the Department of Art & Art History and artists such as Romare Bearden, Maud Gatewood, Audrey Flack and Ben Owen III.

The Projective Eye Gallery in The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City is the College of Arts + Architecture’s artistic space in uptown Charlotte. The gallery presents major exhibitions and installations by national and international artists throughout the year.

The gallery operates in accordance with The Dubois Center hours: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.; Friday: 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; Sunday: CLOSED. Hours differ in summer months. Please check The Dubois Center website for latest updates.

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