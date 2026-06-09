Book Your Tanzania Wildlife Safari With Charlotte Alumni Association—Depart September 15

Overview

Embark on a transformative 12-day wildlife safari through the heart of East Africa, where Tanzania’s sun-drenched savannas provide a breathtaking stage for some of nature’s most extraordinary spectacles. With exceptional access to renowned national parks and reserves, you’ll encounter vibrant local traditions, a rich diversity of wildlife and three of the Seven Natural Wonders of Africa. Gaze upon the snow-capped peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro rising above the horizon, descend into the vast Ngorongoro Crater—home to a thriving ecosystem within its ancient volcanic walls—and witness the awe-inspiring Great Migration, as thousands of wildebeests and zebras thunder across the Serengeti Plains.

Tour Highlights

– Dive deep into the heart of East Africa accompanied by expert naturalist guides who will enrich your experience with their knowledge and passion.

– Safari through some of the region’s most important parks and reserves, including the legendary Serengeti—host at different times to the year-round Great Migration, the cyclical journey of 1.6 million herbivores on their quest for survival.

– Participate in up to 12 game drives aboard safari-outfitted Land Cruisers.

– Spend a full day at Ngorongoro Crater—home to populations of lions, leopards, black rhinos, hyenas, wildebeests, buffaloes, elephants and zebras.

– Uncover the mysteries at Olduvai Gorge, an archaeological treasure and place of profound historical significance.

– Soar above the Serengeti during an optional hot air balloon sunrise safari including a champagne breakfast and game drive (additional fee).

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