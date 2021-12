North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has officially joined the U.S. Space Force University Partnership Program (UPP). The UPP is a consortium to help meet the responsibilities of the newest branch of the U.S. military, whose personnel – called guardians – monitor the 26,000 objects circling the globe. N.C. A&T is the first and only North Carolina university named as part of the inaugural 11-member UPP cohort.

