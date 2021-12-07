UNC Charlotte Personalizes Experience For Students And Employees

A Task Force recommended UNC Charlotte make a commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive campus environment as a foundation for everyone’s success. Now, students and employees have the option to update their preferred first name, personal pronouns, gender identity and other personalizations in Banner Self-Service. This opportunity comes as a result of recommendations from the Know Me Task Force, a representative group of faculty and staff from all areas of campus and the Office of OneIT that is focused on the personalization of the Charlotte experience for employees and students.

