Elon Women’s Cross Country Sweep CAA Cross Country Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, VA. – The Elon University women’s cross country team swept the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Cross Country major awards as the league recognized the Phoenix’s Maria Ahm (Athlete of the Year), Jette Beermann (Rookie of the Year) and head coach Kevin Jermyn (Coach of Year) in the league’s postseason honors today. This marks the second time in the past three seasons that the maroon and gold women has swept the CAA major postseason awards with Elon last achieving the feat in 2019.

https://elonphoenix.com/news/2021/12/2/elon-womens-cross-country-sweep-caa-cross-country-postseason-awards.aspx