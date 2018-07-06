CPCC Gallery Invitation Into Narrative Space

Presented in collaboration with Jerald Melberg Gallery, the exhibition color + color = space by Felicia van Bork invites the viewer into the narrative space of the collages and the environmental space of the paintings. The featured visual artist for Sensoria,Van Bork is also creating a mural at Levine Campus with CPCC students. Please visit the exhibit in Ross Gallery on Central Campus.

Monday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. from now until July 21, 2018 Additional gallery hours during Halton Summer Theater performances, open one hour before performance.