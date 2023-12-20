Queens University Charlotte Athletics Hires An Intentional Connector

Queens University of Charlotte’s Director of Athletics, Cherie Swarthout, has unveiled Brittany (Philip) Pasut, a distinguished Queens alum and Hall of Famer, as the new Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing, Ticketing, and Strategic Sponsorships.

In a statement, Swarthout expressed enthusiasm for Pasut’s return, highlighting her extensive marketing experience across various athletic levels, from grassroots initiatives to minor leagues and the Olympic Games. Swarthout emphasized Pasut’s reputation as an intentional connector, deeming her the ideal candidate to propel the university’s athletic department into its next phase of growth.

Pasut’s journey in the marketing realm commenced immediately after completing her undergraduate degree, securing a role at Atlantic Trading as a Marketing/Consumer Relations Manager and Operations Director. She later transitioned to Advantage Marketing in 2014, where she served as an account trainee for a year before contributing her expertise to the Charlotte Hounds and Charlotte Independence in 2015 as the Community Relations Manager and Sponsor Services Coordinator. Pasut’s recent role was as an Account Supervisor for GMR Marketing from 2015 to 2019, supporting Proctor & Gamble (P&G) in planning and executing global and domestic Olympic Games programs.

Beyond her contributions to sports marketing, Pasut has actively championed the growth of lacrosse in the Charlotte area. She initiated the SPYA Girl’s Lacrosse Program in 2012, a 501c3 non-profit catering to girls in K-8th grade. Pasut’s involvement expanded to directing and coaching for Ultimate Charlotte in 2015, where she currently serves as a program director overseeing all North Carolina programming. Additionally, she held roles as an athlete development cohort member and coach trainer for US Lacrosse from 2017-2021, while also serving as the girl’s lacrosse program director and varsity head coach at Cannon School since the program’s inception in 2021.

Jeff Dugdale, Queens Associate Athletic Director of Creative Services & Director of Swimming, lauded Pasut’s appointment, emphasizing her unique experiences and suitability for steering the university’s growth in Division I. Dugdale highlighted the vision of connecting, creating, and growing fans and families, asserting that Pasut’s track record aligns seamlessly with this objective.

Pasut, a Queens alum with a degree in communication and a minor in marketing, was a standout student-athlete on the women’s lacrosse team. As an attacker, she amassed an impressive record, starting in every game of her career and accumulating 168 goals and 40 assists for 208 points. Notably, Pasut garnered recognition during her senior season, earning Conference Carolinas Player of the Year honors, securing a spot on the IWLCA All-Region First Team, and achieving All-American Second Team status. Her contributions extended to academics, earning a place on the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll. Currently, Pasut holds impressive rankings in points, ground balls, goals, and draw controls in the program’s history.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Pasut commented on the privilege of returning home to Queens University of Charlotte, where she aims to contribute to the department’s vision of connecting, creating, and growing fans and families through an exceptional experience. Pasut is set to join the Royals staff in the new year.

