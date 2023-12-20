Duke Energy Underpins Central Piedmont’s Utility Line Worker Program

In a significant boost to Central Piedmont Community College’s utility line worker program, the Duke Energy Foundation has bestowed a generous grant of $48,000. The grant is part of a broader initiative by the Duke Energy Foundation, which is allocating $350,000 to support 11 community colleges in North Carolina. These institutions aim to cultivate a skilled workforce of line workers, addressing the anticipated demands of the energy industry in the future. Over the past five years, the Foundation has contributed more than $6.7 million to workforce development programs, with a specific emphasis on the energy sector.

Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College, expressed gratitude for the Duke Energy Foundation’s investment in the utility line worker program. The substantial grant will directly benefit students by facilitating the acquisition of essential equipment and materials necessary for program initiation. This collaboration underscores the Foundation’s commitment to supporting high-demand fields and fostering partnerships that contribute to workforce development.

As Duke Energy transitions towards cleaner energy, the imperative for a skilled workforce intensifies. Line workers play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the digital grid. The Foundation’s investment in line worker training programs and collaboration with community colleges aims to create a diverse talent pool that aligns with the evolving needs of the utility industry.

Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president, emphasized the essential role of line workers in bolstering the state’s infrastructure, particularly amidst North Carolina’s rapid growth. These grants serve as a strategic approach to enhance access to workforce development opportunities across the state while promoting diversity within the workforce.

Central Piedmont Community College initiated its line worker program in late 2022, commencing classes and training in July 2023. Duke Energy’s initial support included a $500,000 grant, with additional assistance from the Pike Corporation, which provided essential equipment for program establishment at the college’s Harper Campus.

The program’s inaugural class graduated on December 15, marking a significant milestone. The six graduates are poised to meet the escalating demand in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region for well-trained and highly skilled utility line workers. As the program expands, Central Piedmont’s objective is to produce over 100 graduates annually.

Students enrolled in the program undergo a rigorous curriculum, aiming to achieve a 580-hour academic and field training goal. Upon completion of the 16-week program, graduates are well-prepared to swiftly enter the workforce, armed with multiple industry training credentials, including OSHA, CPR, Arc Flash Safety for Utilities, Bucket Truck Rescue, Class A CDL License, Pole Top Rescue, and Work Zone Flagger.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates approximately 23,000 annual openings for line installers and repairers over the next decade. In response to this demand, the collaborative efforts of the college, Duke Energy, and Pike Corporation seek to establish a diverse, skilled, and talented pipeline of utility line workers by investing in the education and career development of local citizens in Mecklenburg County.

