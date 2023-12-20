Charlotte Running Star Nick Scudder Named Cross Country Runner of the Year

In a stellar display of athletic prowess, Charlotte’s senior sensation, Nick Scudder, has clinched the coveted title of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Scudder’s ascent to this prestigious accolade comes on the heels of his triumphant individual victory at the American Cross Country championships this fall, where he dominated the field with a record-setting time of 22:33.4 in the 8K event. This marked Scudder’s third individual conference championship, cementing his legacy as a cross country luminary.

Head coach Joe Lynn expressed immense pride in Scudder’s accomplishments, stating, “Everyone associated with our program past and present is proud of Nick and his accomplishments over his career.” Lynn lauded Scudder’s exceptional achievements, from securing an individual AAC championship to attaining NCAA All-American status. According to Lynn, Scudder has set a new standard of competitive excellence that will resonate for years to come.

Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, Scudder has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including three cross country conference runner of the year awards, an NCAA Southeast Regional title, and multiple All-American honors during his tenure in the Queen City. This recent distinction marks the fourth consecutive time that a Niner men’s athlete has seized the conference runner of the year honors, with Scudder clinching the title in 2020 and 2022, alongside Paul Arredondo in 2021.

In the current season, the Charlotte men’s team secured a commendable second place at the American Conference XC championships, with Scudder leading the charge by capturing the individual title. His stellar performance continued with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regionals and a 30th-place standing at the NCAA DI Cross Country Championships, earning him further All-American accolades.

Scudder’s achievements extend beyond personal glory, as he proudly becomes the first 49er men’s All-American since Kenneth Svendsen in 1999 and the sixth in the program’s storied history. As the Charlotte senior basks in the glory of this well-deserved recognition, his impact on the cross country realm resonates as a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional skill.

MORE >>>