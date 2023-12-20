Charlotte Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Opens Applications For Charlotte Launch I-Corps

The UNC Charlotte Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation has officially opened the application window for the Spring 2024 Charlotte Launch I-Corps Program, inviting participation from both Charlotte Community Founders and University Teams.

Community Program Applications are actively being accepted until January 19th, with the virtual program set to commence on Wednesday, January 31st.

For University Teams, applications will be received until February 9th, preceding the program’s initiation on Friday, February 16th.

Charlotte Launch stands as a pivotal initiative, strategically positioned to navigate the critical juncture of innovation commercialization – the opportunity assessment phase, centered around customer discovery. The program’s success hinges on fostering agility among participants and teams, propelling them toward uncovering the optimal business model for expeditious and profitable innovation commercialization. Aptly characterized as a boot-camp for innovators, Charlotte Launch systematically challenges participants at every juncture.

UNC Charlotte’s steadfast commitment to entrepreneurship finds tangible expression in its designation as a National Science Foundation I-Corps Site since 2015. The Charlotte Launch NSF I-Corp Site has steered over 200 University technology teams through a rigorous six-week customer discovery program, with an impressive 11% subsequently advancing to the prestigious NSF National I-Corps Program. Further amplifying its impact, the program, supported by the 2016/2018/2020 Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Partner NC IDEA FOUNDATION grants, has guided over 150 community tech startups from Charlotte and Western North Carolina through the intensive I-Corps customer discovery program.

Key Program Benefits:

Customer Discovery

Mentorship

Network Building

Go/No-Go decision to move forward

Enhanced preparedness for NC IDEA Seed grant, Charlotte Challenge, and angel investment competitions

Team Qualifications: Prospective participants are encouraged to assess their readiness to delve into their business plan and addressable market, identify viable customers, and answer the fundamental question: “Does my innovation address a problem that resonates with a broad audience?”

Outcome: Teams, equipped with innovations suited for national or international markets, are expected to make a commercial viability decision upon program completion. This achievement positions successful teams favorably in their pursuit of funding opportunities.

