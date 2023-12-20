Charlotte Ballet Performs Ohad Naharin’s “Kamuyot” At Belk Theater

In a captivating fusion of movement and emotion, the acclaimed Charlotte Ballet takes center stage at UNC Charlotte’s Belk Theater, ushering in a transformative performance by the pioneering choreographer Ohad Naharin. Renowned for his masterful creation “Minus 16,” Naharin introduces the audience to another artistic marvel, “Kamuyot,” promising a spellbinding dance experience.

“Kamuyot,” a whimsical and mischievous ballet, unfolds as a 45-minute spectacle without clear boundaries, establishing a unique language that seamlessly intertwines the performers with the audience. The choreography, designed to stimulate the inner child within each spectator, captivates the imagination across generations. It is an immersive and interactive encounter, inviting the audience not merely to witness but to truly “be with” the dance, a rare and inspiring opportunity.

Mark your calendars for this extraordinary event on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., hosted at the prestigious Belk Theatre within Robinson Hall. As anticipation mounts, it is advised to secure reservations early due to limited seating. To attend this unparalleled community performance, registration is mandatory, ensuring an intimate connection with the artistry of Ohad Naharin and the Charlotte Ballet.

At the helm of the Batsheva Dance Company, Naharin’s artistic influence extends beyond the stage. Notably, he is the creator of GAGA, an avant-garde movement language that transcends the conventional boundaries of dance. Grounded in heightened sensation, imaginative exploration, and the discovery of new movement habits, GAGA has become the daily training regimen for Batsheva’s dancers and has resonated globally among both dancers and non-dancers alike.

Naharin’s illustrious career has garnered numerous accolades, including the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government in 1998, the Israel Prize for dance in 2005, and the prestigious Samuel H. Scripps American Dance Festival Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009. His impact reverberates across esteemed institutions, with honorary degrees from the Juilliard School in New York, Tel-Aviv University, and Ben Gurion University of the Negev, to name a few.

Commandeur de l’ordre des Arts et Lettres in 2023 stands as the latest testament to Naharin’s enduring contributions to the world of dance. As UNC Charlotte eagerly embraces this convergence of artistic brilliance, the community eagerly awaits the transformative magic that will unfold on the Belk Theatre stage.

