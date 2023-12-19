Queens University Of Charlotte Hosts US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, Marie Yovanovitch, visited the campus of Queens University of Charlotte, engaging in a thought-provoking discussion where she shared compelling narratives from her diplomatic career as chronicled in her book, “Lessons From the Edge.”

A venerable figure with over three decades of experience as a distinguished U.S. Foreign Service Officer, Ambassador Yovanovitch delved into the intricate world of international relations. She underscored the delicate balance required in navigating the realms of politics, power, and personal conviction while conducting diplomacy on the global stage.

President Dan Lugo expressed the university’s honor at hosting Ambassador Yovanovitch, emphasizing the significance of her insightful perspectives during a student-led discussion. He noted that her presence served as a powerful reminder of the university’s commitment to preparing students as global citizens equipped with not only an appreciation for diverse cultures but also the critical-thinking skills essential for navigating future international challenges.

From her early diplomatic duties in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to her pivotal role as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Yovanovitch unraveled the complexities of engaging with foreign governments, fostering alliances, and promoting democracy amid corruption and political turmoil.

Reflecting on the evolution of the U.S. Foreign Service, Yovanovitch stressed the importance of fostering a diverse work environment. She highlighted the contemporary awareness of actively seeking diversity in decision-making processes, recognizing that different perspectives enhance the quality of foreign policy decisions.

Yovanovitch extolled the virtues of a career in the U.S. Foreign Service, asserting that it offers individuals the opportunity to engage in meaningful work that makes a difference in people’s lives. She underscored the critical nature of actively supporting Foreign Service Officers who courageously serve and defend the country.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a country where Yovanovitch resided for six years, she emphasized its importance to U.S. national security and the international order. She echoed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s sentiments, asserting that supporting Ukraine is not charity but an investment in national security.

Following the discussion, attendees had the privilege of joining Ambassador Yovanovitch at an intimate reception and book signing. This event provided students and faculty with a deeper understanding of the pivotal role played by the U.S. Foreign Service and the critical importance of diplomacy in preventing and managing conflicts.

Dmitry Vovchuk, adjunct professor of contemporary U.S. foreign policy, lauded Ambassador Yovanovitch as a testament to the resilience and dedication of public servants advancing America’s interests abroad. He expressed hope that the lessons gleaned from her visit would leave an indelible mark on the students’ understanding of global diplomacy.

