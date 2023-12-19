Central Piedmont Celebrates Inaugural Utility Line Worker Class

Central Piedmont Community College celebrated a significant milestone on December 15, marking the graduation of its inaugural class from the utility line worker program at a ceremony held at the Harper Campus in Charlotte. This achievement signals a crucial step in addressing the increasing demand for well-trained and highly skilled utility line workers in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region.

The first graduating class of utility line workers from Central Piedmont comprises five males and one female – Kendall Brathwaite, Fernando Cediel, Andrele Hilaire, Caleb Malin, Quaron Potts, and Brady Powell. The graduation ceremony featured speakers such as Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, President of Central Piedmont; Stephen Gerhardt, senior program developer; and Powell, who shared insightful student remarks.

The utility line worker program was introduced by Central Piedmont in late 2022, with classes and training commencing in late July 2023. Duke Energy played a pivotal role in jumpstarting the program by providing a generous grant of $500,000, and the Pike Corporation contributed essential equipment to establish the program at the Harper Campus.

Utilizing the Duke Energy grant, Central Piedmont focuses on providing instructional support and acquiring necessary equipment, materials, and supplies to sustain the program. Recently, the Duke Energy Foundation extended further support with a $48,000 grant. As the college looks to expand the program, the goal is to produce over 100 graduates annually.

The program’s comprehensive curriculum requires students to undergo rigorous academic and field training, totaling 580 hours. Graduates completing the 16-week program are equipped to swiftly enter the workforce, having earned multiple specialized industry training credentials, including OSHA, CPR, Arc Flash Safety for Utilities, Bucket Truck Rescue, Class A CDL License, Pole Top Rescue, and Work Zone Flagger.

With an estimated 23,000 annual job openings projected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for line installers and repairers over the next decade, Central Piedmont, in collaboration with Duke Energy and Pike, is strategically addressing this demand. Their partnership aims to cultivate a diverse, skilled, and talented pipeline of utility line workers by investing in the education and career development of local citizens in Mecklenburg County.

